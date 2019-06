President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting which commenced at about 11:55 am with the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is said to be connected to the emergence of a new Senate President for the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday, next week.

Lawan is the All Progressives Congress anointed candidate for the office of the Senate President.

