Court Grants Ex-NBA Chairman Bail In ₦20m Fraud

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2019

Adesina Ogunlana


Adesina Ogunlana, former Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja, has been granted a bail of N500,000 in an alleged fraud case of N20m.

Ogunlana, as well as his predecessor, Yinka Farounbi; and immediate past treasurer of the association, Aderinola Kappo, was accused to have conspired to steal ₦20 million belonging to the NBA.

The defendants were charged on a-30-count charge bordering on money laundering, conspiracy, and stealing. The offences are contrary to Sections 278 (1) (b) and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, No. 11, 2011, Conspiracy to commit felony to wit. Stealing contrary to Section 409 and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No.11 Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2011.

A special offences court at Ikeja, Lagos, granted the defendants bail at the resumed hearing today after listening to the arguments of the counsels.

The presiding judge, Mojisola Dada, ordered that the defendants should be released on bail, as the EFCC counsels could not provide enough reasons the defendants should be detained.

Granting the bail order, the judge said, “The allegation that the three defendants jumped administrative bail was not proven, although the first and third defendants said they were not around on the last Friday they were supposed to appear before the EFCC. But, they presented themselves the next Monday for arraignment, despite not being served by the EFCC.

“There is no evidence that shows that the EFCC investigated the claims of the third defendant that she was in a hospital in Badagry on that Friday. The EFCC also failed to produce the second defendant in court for arraignment despite being in EFCC custody up until then. ”

“The defendants are granted bail in the sum of 500,000 and two sureties in like sum, one of whom must own a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.”

The judge, however, granted the prosecutor’s request of a speedy hearing and adjourned the case to July 3, 9 and 10, for the commencement of trials.
 

