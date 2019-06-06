Goje Withdraws From Senate Presidency, Declares Support For Lawan

Goje said that he took the decision as a sign of respect for the president and to obey the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari in a group photograph with Goje, El-Rufai at the Villa


The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje, has withdrawn from the Senate presidency race for Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan.

Goje who has shown interest to run for the exalted office of the Senate backed out following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa on Thursday. 

"I want to say that as an elder statesman in the Senate for a long time. At my age, I should be able to appreciate leadership coming from our elders. So in spite of all these calls, in spite all the support I have among my colleagues in the Senate, I have decided to in deference to the loyalty I have for his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and in deference to the loyalty I have for my party, the APC in the interest of our party and the development of this country, in other to assist Mr. President to deliver his promises, I have decided to respect his wish by not declaring to contest this senate presidency.

“Instead, I am supporting the party’s position thereby endorsing the candidature of Senator Ahmed Lawan,” he stated.

The elections and inauguration of the 9th national assembly is billed for Tuesday. Senator Lawan will be slugging it out with Ndume who is still very much in the race. 

