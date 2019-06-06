Ihedioha Sets Up 8-Man Committee To Probe Okorocha

The committee would also review all financial transaction and carry out a forensic audit to establish sources of funds and how they are disbursed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2019

Emeka Ihedioha, Governor of Imo State, has put together an eight-man committee to probe the financial dealings of Rochas Okorocha, immediate past Governor of the state.

The committee, which will be headed by Dr. Abraham Nwankwo, was unveiled today by Chibuike Onyeukwu, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

The Financial Advisory Committee, as named by the governor, was tasked with the major responsibility of ascertaining and documenting the locations and balances on all bank accounts operated by Imo State government, its ministries, departments, and agencies as at May 29, 2019.

The committee would also review all financial transaction and carry out a forensic audit to establish sources of funds and how they are disbursed.

“To review such disbursements/applications of State resources to ascertain the propriety of charges levied on accounts, interest payment on loans and deposits where applicable, authorization, etc.

 “Reviewing the propriety of applications/disbursements of State resources between 2011 -2019. Recommending measures that would strengthen internal controls and enhance the performance of those key agencies of government.

“To review the operations of the Imo State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR) with a view to recommending appropriate strategies to reposition the agency for better performance and sustained growth and to conduct governance/financial reviews of key agencies of government with a view to; documenting all revenues generated or subventions/allocations between 2011 -2019.”

SaharaReporters had reported Ihedioha’s threat to probe all financial dealings and transactions carried out by the state government in the last eight years under Okorocha.

SaharaReporters, New York

