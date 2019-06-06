New Adamawa Governor Revokes Bindow's Last-minute Appointments

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, new governor of Adamawa State, has dissolved all appointments made on or after March 28, 2019 by his predecessor.

In his maiden broadcast in Yola on Thursday, Governor Fintiri announced the dissolution of all political appointments made by former Governor Jibrilla Bindow, including 50 state development area councils, and boards of tertiary institutions.

He also suspended for review, all appointments made into the state's Judicial Service Commission, Planning Commission, Civil Service Commission, boards of Adamawa Health Insurance Scheme and Jimeta Ultra Modern Market.

He said, “All appointments made into the state's Judicial Service Commission, Civil Service Commission, Planning Commission, and boards of the Adamawa State Health Insurance Scheme, chairmen and members of the Jimeta Ultra-Modern Market Board are hereby suspended.

“Equally, all appointments made on or after 28 March 2019 are hereby suspended on grounds of public interest. Also, all last-minute recruitments done on or after 28 March 2019 through mere waiver without observing the laid-down procedure, such as Federal Character, are hereby suspended."

The governor further announced the dissolution of all the chairmen and members of boards, and commissions, and asked the outgoing chairmen and members to hand over their organisations and public properties to the most senior civil servants in their establishments.

Governor Fintiri said a committee would be set up to review all “hasty recruitments”, stressing that there was a need to conduct “proper” exercises that will be open to all eligible citizens, including those affected by the suspensions and dissolutions.