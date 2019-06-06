New Adamawa Governor Revokes Bindow's Last-minute Appointments

He also suspended for review, all appointments made into the state's Judicial Service Commission, Planning Commission, Civil Service Commission, boards of Adamawa Health Insurance Scheme and Jimeta Ultra Modern Market.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2019

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, new governor of Adamawa State, has dissolved all appointments made on or after March 28, 2019  by his predecessor.

In his maiden broadcast in Yola on Thursday, Governor Fintiri announced the dissolution of all political appointments made by former Governor Jibrilla Bindow, including 50 state development area councils, and boards of tertiary institutions.

He also suspended for review, all appointments made into the state's Judicial Service Commission, Planning Commission, Civil Service Commission, boards of Adamawa Health Insurance Scheme and Jimeta Ultra Modern Market.

He said, “All appointments made into the state's Judicial Service Commission, Civil Service Commission, Planning Commission, and boards of the Adamawa State Health Insurance Scheme, chairmen and members of the Jimeta Ultra-Modern Market Board are hereby suspended.

“Equally, all appointments made on or after 28 March 2019 are hereby suspended on grounds of public interest. Also, all last-minute recruitments done on or after 28 March 2019 through mere waiver without observing the laid-down procedure, such as Federal Character, are hereby suspended."

The governor further announced the dissolution of all the chairmen and members of boards, and commissions, and asked the outgoing chairmen and members to hand over their organisations and public properties to the most senior civil servants in their establishments.

Governor Fintiri said a committee would be set up to review all “hasty recruitments”, stressing that there was a need to conduct “proper” exercises that will be open to all eligible citizens, including those affected by the suspensions and dissolutions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Was Found Guilty By Supreme Court Of Georgia In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Dissolves 8th National Assembly, Proclaims 9th Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Acting On Buhari's Orders To Shut Down AIT - Dokpesi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Is Just Like Abacha, Says PDP Senator
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Issues Emir Sanusi Query For Financial Misappropriation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Shuts Down AIT, Ray Power
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Was Found Guilty By Supreme Court Of Georgia In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Extradition: Court Rules Against Kashamu In Drug-related Charges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Okada Ban: Two Feared Killed, Many Injured
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Dissolves 8th National Assembly, Proclaims 9th Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Acting On Buhari's Orders To Shut Down AIT - Dokpesi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Is Just Like Abacha, Says PDP Senator
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal CAF President Ahmad Arrested For Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Issues Emir Sanusi Query For Financial Misappropriation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Shuts Down AIT, Ray Power
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, NASS Management Bars Journalists From Covering Inauguration of New Lawmakers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Full Statement Of Nigeria Broadcasting Commission On Suspension Of Licence Of Daar Communications
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How German Nurse Murdered 85 Patients
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad