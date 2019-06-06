Saraki Is Just Like Abacha, Says PDP Senator

- Describes Late Dictator As A "Very Good Man"

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 06, 2019

Obinna Ogba, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Ebonyi State, has likened Nigeria's Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to the country's former military maximum ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Abacha, as a military dictator, ruled Nigeria between 1993 and 1998. 

His government was treated as a pariah but Ogba said the retired army general was a "good man".

He said under Abacha, the rate of insecurity was not as high as it is now, saying the dictator did not approve of some of the terrible things done under his watch.

Ogba spoke during the  valedictory session of the eight senate, on Thursday.

“I will liken Saraki leadership to that of Abacha. He is just like Abacha. I am one of those who believe that many people can say what they like but Sani Abacha is a president that we have never seen. You may like him. You may not like him,” he said.

“Abacha is a very good man, no matter what they are saying about him. People who are condemning him today are doing worse things. During Abacha time, we didn’t have security problems like this. The man did and so many good things.

“Wherever the man is, God will continue to bless him. He is the one that gave us Ebonyi state. God will continue to bless him and you too (Saraki).”

The legislator berated those lawmakers who did not see anything good in other regions.

“In this chamber you find the good, the bad and the ugly but Nigeria is represented here,” he said.

“What I noticed in this 8th assembly is that there are people who do not see anything good except in their zones. We are not supposed to belong to any political party, zones or religion here.

“The earlier we changed that attitude, it will be better for this country. Mr. President I want to thank the leadership of the senate.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Was Found Guilty By Supreme Court Of Georgia In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Dissolves 8th National Assembly, Proclaims 9th Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Acting On Buhari's Orders To Shut Down AIT - Dokpesi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Issues Emir Sanusi Query For Financial Misappropriation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Shuts Down AIT, Ray Power
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, NASS Management Bars Journalists From Covering Inauguration of New Lawmakers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Was Found Guilty By Supreme Court Of Georgia In US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Extradition: Court Rules Against Kashamu In Drug-related Charges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Okada Ban: Two Feared Killed, Many Injured
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Dissolves 8th National Assembly, Proclaims 9th Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Journalism NBC Acting On Buhari's Orders To Shut Down AIT - Dokpesi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal CAF President Ahmad Arrested For Fraud
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Issues Emir Sanusi Query For Financial Misappropriation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBC Shuts Down AIT, Ray Power
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, NASS Management Bars Journalists From Covering Inauguration of New Lawmakers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Full Statement Of Nigeria Broadcasting Commission On Suspension Of Licence Of Daar Communications
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How German Nurse Murdered 85 Patients
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Ihedioha Sets Up 8-Man Committee To Probe Okorocha
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad