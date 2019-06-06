UTME Cut-off Marks: Beware Of Fraudsters, JAMB Warns 1.8 Million Candidates



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination that it has yet to publish cut-off marks for placement in Nigerian universities.

Over 1.8 million candidates registered for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Fabian Benjamin, the board’s Head, Media and Information, told journalists in Lagos that fraudulent elements were spreading rumors that the cut-off marks had been released in order to defraud unsuspecting candidate.

He said: “We want to seize this opportunity to caution the public especially candidates, not to allow themselves to be swindled by these desperate individuals that are peddling this rumor.

“The board is yet to come up with any cut-off mark for placements into the various tertiary institutions across the country.

“The cut-off marks cannot be decided upon without the input of critical stakeholders of the education sector at an elaborate policy meeting.

“The cut-off marks are the minimum expectation for every institution and that does not mean by attaining such cut-off mark, it, therefore, means an automatic placement into schools of the first choice.

We, therefore, want to appeal to the general public, especially the candidates not to fall prey to fraudsters. The board will continue to provide information to the public on its processes and activities at every stage.”

