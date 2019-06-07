BREAKING: AIT Goes Back On Air, 24 Hours After Suspension By Broadcasting Regulators

24 hours after the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) suspended its licence over alleged violation of the regulatory body’s rule, the African Independent Television (AIT) is back on air.

The development comes after Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the suspension of operating license of Daar Communications PLC, operator of AIT and Ray Power.

Ekwo, while delivering the order, gave the federal government and NBC till May 30, 2019 to revert the ban on Daar Communications PLC.



More Details later...