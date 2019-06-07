BREAKING: AIT Goes Back On Air, 24 Hours After Suspension By Broadcasting Regulators

The development comes after Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the suspension of operating license of Daar Communications PLC, operator of AIT and Ray Power.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 07, 2019

24 hours after the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) suspended its licence over alleged violation of the regulatory body’s rule, the African Independent Television (AIT) is back on air.

The development comes after Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the suspension of operating license of Daar Communications PLC, operator of AIT and Ray Power.

Ekwo, while delivering the order, gave the federal government and NBC till May 30, 2019 to revert the ban on Daar Communications PLC.


More Details later...

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Judge Asked Politician To Pay N200 Million To Give Favourable Judgment –ICPC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Justice Omoleye Accuses Redeemed Church Of Blackmail
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive Gbajabiamila: What Nigerian Lawyers Say About His Fraud Case, Speakership Ambition
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Christianity Drama As Nigerian Judge Storms Redeemed Church Over Noise Pollution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gbajabiamila Was Found Guilty By Supreme Court Of Georgia In US
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Journalism It's Not Your Role To Shield The Government From Embarrassment, Media Groups Tell NBC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Judge Asked Politician To Pay N200 Million To Give Favourable Judgment –ICPC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
NNPC Buhari's Administration Failed Nigerians By Not Building Refinery As Promised -Kachikwu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Justice Omoleye Accuses Redeemed Church Of Blackmail
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Court Orders INEC To Issue Certificate Of Return To Okorocha
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Nullifies AIT, Ray Power Suspension By Broadcasting Regulators
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Release Me or Charge Me To Court, CBN Whistle-blower George Uboh Tells Police, Emefiele
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics You Cannot Harass Our Officer And Be Rewarded With Certificate Of Return, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Adoke Is A Pathological Liar, Spread Fake News About Tinubu -Activist
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Speakership: Go To Court, Coalition Of Lawyers Tells Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive Gbajabiamila: What Nigerian Lawyers Say About His Fraud Case, Speakership Ambition
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Speakership: Court Adjourns Suit Seeking Gbajabiamila’s Disqualification
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Governor Appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad