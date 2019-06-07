Kwara Governor Appoints Chief of Staff, SSG, CPS

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 07, 2019


Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has made his first appointments, comprising the Chief of Staff (CoS), Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Agboola D Olarewaju, said the appointees are Aminu Adisa Logun (CoS); Mamman Saba Jibril (SSG); and Rafiu Ajakaye (CPS).

Logun is a pioneer industrialist in Ilorin and an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos. 

He hails from Ilorin, the state capital. 

Logun was the chairman of the 80-member Kwara State Transition Committee appointed by AbdulRazaq.

An alumnus of Barewa College, Zaria, Logun attended King's College, Lagos; had a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Loughborough University of Technology; and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) from Birmingham University, both in the United Kingdom.

He worked at various times in Lever Brothers, Port Sunlight, UK; Cerekem Arhus, Denmark; North Brewery Limited Kano; Ajaokuta Steel Company; and Nigeria Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe. He was also a General Manager at the New Nigeria Development Company. 

Jibril, who hails from Dumagi in Kwara North, was head of the Geography Department at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, where he still teaches.

He has a Bachelor's degree in Geography, Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in Geography and Planning, and PhD in Geography. He specializes in Remote Sensing Applications). 

Jibril is a member of the Association of Nigeria Geographers and Cartographic Association of Nigeria.

He has published several articles in local and foreign journals.

 Ajakaye holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and International Studies and is studying for a master's degree (M.A.) in History and Diplomacy, both from the Lagos State University (LASU). 

He hails from Alabe in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He was until his appointment the Nigerian correspondent for Anadolu Agency, Turkish semi-official news medium and world's fifth largest news agency. 

Ajakaye had reported for various local and international news media. He has 15 years experience in active journalism as a politics and development journalist.

He worked at the Daily Independent where he was at various times a Trainee Reporter, Reporter, Senior Reporter, Acting News Editor for the weekend titles and Foreign Editor for the newspaper.

He had also worked on the Politics Desk of the paper, and was the coordinator of its Development page for years. 

He has also contributed articles to various international news platforms. He has vast experience in election reporting in and outside of Nigeria.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

