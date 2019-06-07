Release Me or Charge Me To Court, CBN Whistle-blower George Uboh Tells Police, Emefiele

He further demanded to be charged to court in order to have the opportunity to introduce the quantum of evidence in his possession regarding over $2.5 billion missing under Emefiele's watch.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 07, 2019


George Uboh, a whistleblower who challenged the reappointment of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has asked the police to charge him to court or release him from illegal detention. 

His call is coming 23 days after he was placed in detention without trial at the Nigerian Force Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID).

Uboh through his attorney Kanayo, called on Police DIG, Tony Michael, and the CBN governor, Emefiele, to desist from "charging him and withdrawing charges". 

Uboh requests that if the police or court does not find him guilty of defaming Emefiele, then the documents in his possession must be deemed genuine in which case Emefiele must be charged.
 

