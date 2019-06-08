Buhari To Open EFCC’s Anti-Corruption Summit In Abuja

President Buhari will feature alongside the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo; Liberia’s George Weah, and, Macky Sall of Senegal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 08, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari will on  Tuesday, June 11, declare open a National Democracy Day Anti-corruption Summit.

Mr. Tony Orilade, EFCC’s Acting Head, Media and Publicity made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Orilade said that the summit would hold at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by 11 am.

The summit is being organised by EFCC in collaboration with the Presidential Inauguration Planning Committee.

The summit is themed: “Curbing Electoral Spending: A panacea to Public Corruption”.

According to Orilade, President Buhari will feature alongside the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo; Liberia’s George Weah, and, Macky Sall of Senegal.

“The Nigerian President and his African counterparts would at the occasion further lend their voices against corruption.

“The occasion will also feature paper presentation on the “Use of Public Funds in Election Litigation and the Integrity of the Judiciary” by retired Justice Ayo Salami,” he said.

Other paper presenters are: Kagame, who will speak on “Electoral Spending, Voter Inducement and Public Corruption: an African Overview.

“Prof. Attahiru Jega, former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be speaking on “Curbing Electoral Spending and Voter Inducement in Nigeria: The Role of Regulatory and Law Enforcement Agencies”, while Prof. Patrice LO Lumumba will offer a“Review of Anti-corruption Strategy in Africa and the Way Forward,” Orilade added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Judge Asked Politician To Pay N200 Million To Give Favourable Judgment –ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Adoke Is A Pathological Liar, Spread Fake News About Tinubu -Activist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns University Lecturer For N19m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Speakership: Court Adjourns Suit Seeking Gbajabiamila’s Disqualification
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Release Me or Charge Me To Court, CBN Whistle-blower George Uboh Tells Police, Emefiele
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Gbajabiamila: What Nigerian Lawyers Say About His Fraud Case, Speakership Ambition
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics You Cannot Harass Our Officer And Be Rewarded With Certificate Of Return, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Education Abroad: Horrible Tales Of Nigerian Students In Top Seven Hostile Countries
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel GRAPHIC: 18 People Burnt To Death In Akure Road Crash
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Ganduje Vs Sanusi: Police Ban Demonstrations, Rallies As Tension Brews In Kano
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Have Forgiven You, 'Go And Sin No More', Okorocha To INEC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Stop Operating Illegally, Falana Cautions Nigeria's Broadcast Regulators
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
NNPC Buhari's Administration Failed Nigerians By Not Building Refinery As Promised -Kachikwu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International 44,076 Nigerians Denied Schengen Visa In 2018—Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics There’s Bloody Islamisation Plot To Conquer, Enslave Igboland – Says ADF, A Pan-Igbo Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Judge Asked Politician To Pay N200 Million To Give Favourable Judgment –ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy IMF Warns Of Tech Firms Causing Disruption To Nigeria, Other Countries' Financial System
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Man Can't Be Nigerian President, Says MASSOB
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad