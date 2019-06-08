Majek Fashek Blasts Soundcity For Not Airing His Song

“It's a big shame that Soundcity and their boss Tajudeen Adepetu have chosen to ignore good music from a LEGEND like MAjek Fashek. The video AKUGBE by Majek Fashek short in Atlanta Georgia and HEY RASTAMAN was short in Canary Wharf in England. All on YouTube to see if it’s not quality enough."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 08, 2019


Legendary Nigerian singer, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek has called out Nigerian entertainment channel Soundcity for not airing his music video.

The singer famous for his 1988 album, Prisoner of Conscience, in a post on Instagram accused the music channel of showing preference playing “Yahoo Yahoo”  videos with naked girls.

He wrote: “It's a big shame that Soundcity and their boss Tajudeen Adepetu have chosen to ignore good music from a LEGEND like MAjek Fashek. The video AKUGBE by Majek Fashek short in Atlanta Georgia and HEY RASTAMAN was short in Canary Wharf in England. All on YouTube to see if it’s not quality enough.

"How dare you say Majek Fashek's music video is not 'quality' enough to be played on Soundcity? Yet, you play all these "Yahoo Yahoo' videos with naked girl and stuff? Where is the place for history and honouring our legends? Shame on YOU! Omenka Uzoma Day.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Two Weeks After EFCC Arrest, Zlatan Ibile Welcomes Baby
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion “Producing The Common”: Dak’Art 2014 And Dr. Ugochukwu-Smooth By Toyin Falola
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment Theatrical Production of The Year- The Wives
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Seun Kuti's Advice to Nigerians on "Xenophobic Revenge" against S/Africa Plus Songs Ministration
Exclusive Femi & Seun Kuti Relive Afrobeat Icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti At First Ever Joint Performance
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Kannywood: I Am With Rahma Sadau, Are You? By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Retrial Set For April 2018
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics You Cannot Harass Our Officer And Be Rewarded With Certificate Of Return, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Education Abroad: Horrible Tales Of Nigerian Students In Top Seven Hostile Countries
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel GRAPHIC: 18 People Burnt To Death In Akure Road Crash
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Ganduje Vs Sanusi: Police Ban Demonstrations, Rallies As Tension Brews In Kano
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Have Forgiven You, 'Go And Sin No More', Okorocha To INEC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Stop Operating Illegally, Falana Cautions Nigeria's Broadcast Regulators
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
NNPC Buhari's Administration Failed Nigerians By Not Building Refinery As Promised -Kachikwu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International 44,076 Nigerians Denied Schengen Visa In 2018—Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics There’s Bloody Islamisation Plot To Conquer, Enslave Igboland – Says ADF, A Pan-Igbo Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Judge Asked Politician To Pay N200 Million To Give Favourable Judgment –ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy IMF Warns Of Tech Firms Causing Disruption To Nigeria, Other Countries' Financial System
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Man Can't Be Nigerian President, Says MASSOB
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad