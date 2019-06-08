Majek Fashek Blasts Soundcity For Not Airing His Song



Legendary Nigerian singer, Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek has called out Nigerian entertainment channel Soundcity for not airing his music video.

The singer famous for his 1988 album, Prisoner of Conscience, in a post on Instagram accused the music channel of showing preference playing “Yahoo Yahoo” videos with naked girls.

He wrote: “It's a big shame that Soundcity and their boss Tajudeen Adepetu have chosen to ignore good music from a LEGEND like MAjek Fashek. The video AKUGBE by Majek Fashek short in Atlanta Georgia and HEY RASTAMAN was short in Canary Wharf in England. All on YouTube to see if it’s not quality enough.

"How dare you say Majek Fashek's music video is not 'quality' enough to be played on Soundcity? Yet, you play all these "Yahoo Yahoo' videos with naked girl and stuff? Where is the place for history and honouring our legends? Shame on YOU! Omenka Uzoma Day.”

