There’s Bloody Islamisation Plot To Conquer, Enslave Igboland – Says ADF, A Pan-Igbo Group

In a communiqué made available to SaharaReporters, the ADF said: “There is obvious agenda of a bloody Islamisation and jihad to conquer, occupy, take over and enslave Alaigbo and elsewhere in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 08, 2019


A pan-Igbo group, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has raised the alarm that there are subterranean plans by some powerful interests to conquer, occupy and enslave the Igbo people in Nigeria.

The socio-cultural-political group at an emergency meeting of a “consultative caucus of concerned pan-Igbo” organizations on Friday said it met to deliberate on issues of “grave and urgent importance that threaten the peace, development and security situation in Alaigbo and elsewhere in the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

In a communiqué made available to SaharaReporters, the ADF said: “There is obvious agenda of a bloody Islamisation and jihad to conquer, occupy, take over and enslave Alaigbo and elsewhere in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Recently, former President Olusegun Obasanjo had warned of a possible “Fulanisation” of the country but the Presidency refuted the claim.

The ADF, whose focus is rebuilding and development of the Igbo nation and the rebirth, advancing the spirit of its culture and civilization urged Igbo people not to be caught unawares.

“Ndigbo should do everything in their power to defend themselves, their wives, children and their ancestral land,” said the statement, which was signed by Prof Uzodinma Nwala, ADF President, Prof. Nath Aniekwu, ADF Secretary, and eight other leaders of various Ndigbo groups.

It added that it would set up a joint-committee of pan-organizations and prepare a memorandum in order to alert the Igbo in Nigeria and all over the world on peace, development, and security of “Alaigbo”.

The ADF said it was also working on getting all stakeholders in the South-east, including the government and traditional institutions to pursue a common agenda in the interest of the survival of the Igbo.

As part of its approaches to deal with the alleged existential threat, the group stated further that it would make efforts worldwide so that all Igbo people liaise with “the patriotic pan-Igbo organizations” to ensure that needed resources in “Alaigbo support all the patriotic forces” engaged in the struggle for Igbo emancipation and security.

The Igbo group did not, however, ignore working with other nations, urging its people to “seek possible working relationship with other nationalities to ensure the collective defence of their territories from the jihadists”.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics You Cannot Harass Our Officer And Be Rewarded With Certificate Of Return, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Ganduje Vs Sanusi: Police Ban Demonstrations, Rallies As Tension Brews In Kano
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Have Forgiven You, 'Go And Sin No More', Okorocha To INEC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Stop Operating Illegally, Falana Cautions Nigeria's Broadcast Regulators
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
NNPC Buhari's Administration Failed Nigerians By Not Building Refinery As Promised -Kachikwu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Igbo Man Can't Be Nigerian President, Says MASSOB
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics You Cannot Harass Our Officer And Be Rewarded With Certificate Of Return, INEC Tells Okorocha
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Education Abroad: Horrible Tales Of Nigerian Students In Top Seven Hostile Countries
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel GRAPHIC: 18 People Burnt To Death In Akure Road Crash
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Ganduje Vs Sanusi: Police Ban Demonstrations, Rallies As Tension Brews In Kano
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Have Forgiven You, 'Go And Sin No More', Okorocha To INEC
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Free Speech Stop Operating Illegally, Falana Cautions Nigeria's Broadcast Regulators
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
NNPC Buhari's Administration Failed Nigerians By Not Building Refinery As Promised -Kachikwu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International 44,076 Nigerians Denied Schengen Visa In 2018—Report
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Judge Asked Politician To Pay N200 Million To Give Favourable Judgment –ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy IMF Warns Of Tech Firms Causing Disruption To Nigeria, Other Countries' Financial System
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Man Can't Be Nigerian President, Says MASSOB
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Entertainment Majek Fashek Blasts Soundcity For Not Airing His Song
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad