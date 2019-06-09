Nigerian Athlete, Oduduru, Breaks Multiple Records To Become Second Fastest African Athlete Ever

He ran the second-fastest 200m in NCAA history with 19.73 seconds.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 09, 2019

Divine Oduduru gettyimages

 

The Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru has won his first NCAA 100m title clocking 9.86 seconds to become second African runner to achieve this feat.

Oduduru’s 9.86 second was the second-fastest time in NCAA history.

He is now the second Nigerian after Olopade Adeniken in 1992 and third African after Namibia’s Frankie Frederick in 1991 to successfully complete a sprint double at the NCAA Division 1 Championship on Friday.

His time was just a 100th of a second off Olusoji Fasuba’s 9.85-second African record set 13-years ago in Doha. Fasuba is the fastest African athlete of all time, while Oduduru is just a 100th of a second behind him.

The time is third joint fastest in the world as he equals Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman’s runs last month in Shanghai at the IAAF Diamond League meeting.

He later ran the second-fastest 200m in NCAA history with 19.73 seconds.

SaharaReporters, New York

