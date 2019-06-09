President Buhari Has Insisted We Must Shun Corruption, Babandede Tells NIS Officers

Muhammad Babandede

Mr. Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has advised 53 newly promoted officers to shun corruption and nepotism in handling the affairs of the service.

Babandede, who gave the advice at the decoration ceremony of the 53 officers, held at the NIS headquarters Abuja, said their promotion was well deserved.

The 53 officers were promoted to the ranks of comptrollers.

He also advised the officers not to use their uniforms and ammunition against citizens, but to ensure their security and safety.

“As comptrollers, you have reached management level. You need to know your work and be good ambassadors of the service and the country.

“I urge you to put in your best before personal interest.

“You will be heading men from different locations so you must make sure you comply with the standard of this administration.

“As you are aware, President Muhammadu Buhari has always insisted we must do our work very well that we must shun corruption and respect human rights.

“You must be firm and obey the rule of law,” Babandede said.

He also called on the officers to have the right attitude toward work and be disciplined.

The comptroller-general said that they would be trained on leadership skills, emotional and social intelligence because they would lead the service in the future.

He said that the service was engaging in human capacity development and as such, they should use the opportunity to improve on their skills.

Babandede said that the service would soon be through with the process for the establishment of its academy.

“We have finished the academy brief; we have finished the masterplan and will soon go for approval for a university like-academy.

“This means that immigration will be able to provide issues to do with a degree not only for us but for the entire diversion,” he added.

Also speaking, Mr. Jaafaru Ado, Commissioner, Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board said the exercise had the largest number of comptrollers promoted at the same time.

He urged them to be disciplined and dedicated to duty.

Ado said that the good leadership skills of the CG had transformed the service into a technologically-driven agency of government.

He, however, urged the CG to ensure the welfare of staff of the service should be prioritized.