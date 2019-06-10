12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List

Corporate Council on Africa, in partnership with the government of Mozambique, will host the 12th US-Africa Business Summit this year in Maputo from June 18 to 21 with at least 12 African presidents expected to grace the event.

President Muhammadu Buhari is not included in the list of the heads of state.

The summit will bring together more than 1,000 American and African private sector executives, international investors, senior government officials, and multilateral stakeholders.

Twelve African heads of state are confirmed as speakers at the summit taking place at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre.

Among them are Filipe Nyusi, President, Republic of Mozambique; King Mswati III, Kingdom of Eswatini; Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda; Hage Geingob, President, Republic of Namibia; Uhuru Kenyatta, President, Republic of Kenya; and José Mário Vaz, President, Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

Others are Peter Mutharika, President, Republic of Malawi; Peter Mutharika, President, Republic of Malawi; Edgar Lungu, President, Republic of Zambia; Mokgweetsi Masisi, President, Republic of Botswana; Emmerson Mnangagwa, President, Republic of Zimbabwe; Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President, Republic of Equatorial Guinea; and Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister, Republic of Uganda.

Senior US government officials from key American agencies including the Department of Commerce, OPIC, Department of State, MCC, USAID, USTDA, EX-IM, and others will also be at the summit and will announce the latest developments in US-Africa.

Themed, “Advancing a Resilient and Sustainable Partnership”, the Corporate Council on Africa’s 2019 summit will engage key US and African government officials and decision makers to discuss their strategies, vision, and initiatives to facilitate increased business and investment.