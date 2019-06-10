9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting

*We're still talking to Ndume to drop ambition, says Oshiomhole

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

Few hours to the inauguration of the ninth  National Assembly, some members of ruling All Progressives Congress jostling for principal positions on Monday shunned a meeting conveyed by their party to ensure the emergence of Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as Senate President and speaker, respectively.

The party said it was trying to persuade Senator Ali Ndume to drop his ambition.

Members of the party conspicuously absent at the meeting include Ndume, Umar Bago, Kabiru Gaya, Orji Kalu, and Francis Alimikhena.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja at the end of the meeting, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, disclosed that one of the leading contenders for speakership position, Mrs Nkeiru Onyejeocha had dropped her ambition to support Gbajabiamila.

Oshiomhole noted the party was still urging Senator Ali Ndume to drop his ambition for Lawan, adding that the party knows all those who have stepped down are qualified but decided to show respect for the party.

He said, "APC caucus in the National Assembly, that is, both the senate and house of representatives, as well as all APC and members of the National Working Committee, are meeting now. It is basically to firm up all the conversations and lobbies that have been going on, we have ended up the meeting with specific conclusion.

"We have all agreed as a caucus to endorse distinguish Senator Ahmed Lawan as the APC candidate for the president of the senate and Senator Omo-Agege as the deputy senate president and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the speaker. Well, for now we are still trying to talk to Ali Ndume. I believe that he is a democrat. He understands that in a democracy, it is important  that he listens to the voice of the majority and accept the decisions of the majority."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Made Me Withdraw From Senate Deputy President Race -Boroffice
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics It'll Be Unconscionable To Exclude South-East From National Assembly Leadership -South East Alliance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Free Speech National Broadcasting Commission, AIT/RayPower Settle Rift
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Celebrity Tonto Dike’s Ex-husband Gets New Lover
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Mother, Son Kidnapped In Akure After Church Service
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Made Me Withdraw From Senate Deputy President Race -Boroffice
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics It'll Be Unconscionable To Exclude South-East From National Assembly Leadership -South East Alliance
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Men In Their 30s Elected As Speakers In Oyo, Plateau States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency More Than 95 People Killed In Central Mali
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad