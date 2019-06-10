APC Picks Omo-Agege As Senate Deputy Presidential Candidate

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had held emergency meetings on Saturday and Sunday to arrive at that decision and formally adopted Senator Omo-Agege and Muhammed Idris Wase as deputy speaker.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

Just a day to the election of federal lawmakers into leadership positions in the national assembly, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as its Senate Deputy Presidential candidate.

"This is sequel to wide consultations with President Muhammadu Buhari, party stakeholders, including APC governors," the ruling party said.

Its spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, added: "You would recall that the party had earlier announced the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the party’s candidates for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of House Representatives respectively.

"All elected APC members of the Senate and House of Representatives are hereby directed to fully mobilise as a united force behind the party’s choice.

"Members who have earlier signified interests in these positions are urged to support the party’s decisions as loyal and committed members of APC by working with other members to ensure the emergence of the adopted candidates."

