More Than 95 People Killed In Central Mali

Between 2012 and 2015 however, Mali has been awash with arms, following the militant Islamic uprising in the Northern part of the country in 2012.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

In continued clashes over resources between the Dogon ethnic group and Fulani herders in Mali, no fewer than 95 persons were killed Monday in the village of Sobane-Kou, in the central part of the country. The settlement is inhabited by the former.

The Dogon are a hunting and farming community, while the Fulani tribe roam large swathes of West Africa in search of thinning grass and water for their cattle.

Moulaye Guindo, mayor of neighbouring Bankass, informed Reuters news agency that Fulanis from that district attacked Sobane-Kou after nightfall.

"Right now we have 95 dead civilians. The bodies are burned, we are continuing to look for others," a local official in the Koundou area, where the village is located, told the AFP agency.

The BBC reports in March that armed men dressed in traditional Dogon hunters’ outfit killed 130 Fulani villagers. These reprisals are long standing. They were previously settled by negotiations. 

Between 2012 and 2015 however, Mali has been awash with arms, following the militant Islamic uprising in the Northern part of the country in 2012.

The story is not dissimilar in Northern Nigeria, where rampaging herders have destroyed large hectares of crops and killed lots of people in the process. 

Reprisals have often followed with cattle rustling becoming a trend as well. Global human rights group, Amnesty International, said in a report- ‘Harvest of Death,’ that at least 3,641 persons were murdered in attacks and reprisals within three years in Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Dasukigate: Nigeria's Attorney-General Appears Before Judicial Disciplinary Panel June 14
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara: 25 Dead As Bandits Go On Killing Spree Saturday, Sunday
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Arts Yale University Honours Chimamanda Adichie
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Oil Prices Rise On Likelihood Of OPEC Supply Cuts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Athlete, Oduduru, Breaks Multiple Records To Become Second Fastest African Athlete Ever
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Accepts Onnoghen's Retirement As Chief Justice Receives N2.5 Billion In Retirement Package
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business 12 African Presidents To Headline US-Africa Business Summit, Buhari Not On List
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Omo-Agege As Senate Deputy Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech National Broadcasting Commission, AIT/RayPower Settle Rift
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Dasukigate: Nigeria's Attorney-General Appears Before Judicial Disciplinary Panel June 14
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption We Are Compiling List of Judges Soiling Their Hands In Ongoing Election Tribunals –ARDI
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Problem With Northern Nigeria Is Northerners Themselves, Says Moghalu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Christianity Carter, US Ex-President Resumes Teaching At 94
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Sanwo-Olu Appoints Acting Chief Judge As Justice Oke Bows Out
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara: 25 Dead As Bandits Go On Killing Spree Saturday, Sunday
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad