NBC’s Attack On AIT: An Attack On Our Democratic Rights

The attention of #AAC/TiB European Front has been drawn to the recent clampdown on AIT by the Buhari-APC regime under the instrumentality of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The suspension of DAAR Communications' licence by the NBC is an attack on democratic rights and it clearly demonstrates the cruel method the clueless Buhari regime would be deploying in the coming days if not resisted.

For us in #AAC/TiB European Front, the 'next level' articulated by the President Muhammadu Buhari regime is a next level for more misery, more starvation, further devaluation of naira, removal of petroleum subsidy, attacks on workers’ rights and collective well-being of the Nigerian masses.

The attack on AIT is a strategic way of issuing warning to those who may want to oppose these obnoxious and anti-people’s policies in the second term of Buhari’s regime.

The same cruel method that was used against AIT is the same method that would be meted out to social media users and independent online publishers in days to come.

The continuous incarceration of George Uboh (a whistle-blower who exposed the fraud perpetrated by Godwin Emefiele and other CBN staff) for 24 days without trial demonstrated our observation about the incoming fascism of Buhari regime.

However, it is our candid opinion that condemning the attack on AIT by the NBC should not be conflated for the support of AIT owner —Raymond Dokpesi.

As part of the ruling class, Dokpesi is not a friend of the Nigerian masses.

In fact, Dokpesi is a treacherous element who collected billions from the Nigerian state over the years. Dokpesi used his AIT as PDP propaganda outfit and he owes his workers outstanding salaries for many months.

Nevertheless, the crudity in which Dokpesi operates AIT is the same crudity in which the NBC clamped down on AIT. The bankruptcy of the NBC lies in the original intention of its creation.

NBC was established to stifle dissent and go against the media organisations that oppose the policies and agenda of the government of the day.

The #AAC/TiB European Front, therefore, calls on Nigerians to gird their loins and be prepared to resist the unfolding fascism and attacks on democratic and human rights that will not only be unleashed on media but also the trade unions and Nigerian masses in the third coming of president Muhammadu Buhari.