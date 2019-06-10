Sanwo-Olu Appoints Acting Chief Judge As Justice Oke Bows Out

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Justice Kazeem Alogba as the Acting Chief Judge of the state, following the exit of Justice Opeyemi Oke, who is retiring from state judiciary after statutory years of service.

In accordance with constitutional provisions, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the nomination of Justice Alogba, who is the most senior judge in line, to preside over the state judiciary in acting capacity, pending the approval of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The outgoing Justice Oke’s tenure ends today, June 10, 2019.

In a statement by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu said Alogba’s appointment would take effect from June 11, noting that the instant appointment of the Acting Chief Judge was necessary to prevent a vacuum in the state's judiciary.

The statement read: “In accordance with Section 271 (1) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), His Excellency Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State has appointed Honourable Justice Kazeem O. Alogba as the 17th chief judge of the state with effect from Tuesday 11 June 2019, in acting capacity.

“Prior to his appointment, Justice Alogba was the most senior of the 58 justices in the state's judiciary, who was next to the outgoing chief judge, and had chaired the committee on the review of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules, which culminated in the new High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure) Rules of 2019 that came into force on 31 January 2019.”

According to the statement, Justice Alogba will be sworn in on Thursday in the Governor’s Office, Alausa at 10 am.