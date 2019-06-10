Yale University Honours Chimamanda Adichie

The author who was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship in 2008 also became the first African to deliver the Class Day Speech of the Yale College at New Haven, Connecticut in May.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 10, 2019

Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has been honoured with Doctors of letters, honoris causa by prestigious American University, Yale University.

It will be recalled that over a year ago she was honoured by Duke University in the United States with an honorary degree.

In a post, on her Instagram handle on Monday, alongside a picture of her receiving her certificate, Chimamanda wrote: “Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa. Yale University”

Yale University is an America university founded in 1701 and is ranked number 3 according to the 2019 edition of Best Colleges.

