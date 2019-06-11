BREAKING: Ekweremadu Joins Race For Senate Deputy President

His nomination came after the Nomination of Senator-elect Ovie Omo Agege of the APC to stand for the position of the Deputy Senate President.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

Senator-Elect Ike Ekweremadu has joined the race to be the Deputy President of the Senate with his shocking nomination to stand for election.

Ekweremadu who never spoke of his intentions in the rundown to the elections was however nominated by senator-elect Chukwuka Utazi, a nomination which he (Ekwerenmadu) accepted.

His nomination came after the Nomination of Senator-elect Ovie Omo Agege of the APC to stand for the position of the Deputy Senate President.

As at the time of the report, the newly elected President of the 9th Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan was already presiding over the inaugural session while lawmakers were set to commence voting to determine who would be the Deputy Senate President

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mace-Snatching Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege Emerges Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Pressure Mounts On Bago To Step Down
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Inauguration: National Assembly Management Bars Okorocha From Entering Complex
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mace-Snatching Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege Emerges Senate Deputy President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Army Nabs One Of Ondo Notorious Kidnappers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Pressure Mounts On Bago To Step Down
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Peace Concealed Major Aircraft Incidents From Us – AIB
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Inauguration: National Assembly Management Bars Okorocha From Entering Complex
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Special Presidential Investigation Panel Quizzes Lawmakers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Decide Today Whether To Give Okorocha, Others Certificates Of Return -INEC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I Left Governor's House For Fear Of My Life – Clara, Wife of Ex-Governor Chime
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad