Corruption: Special Presidential Investigation Panel Quizzes Lawmakers

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) has quizzed the former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Friday Osanebi and the former member representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency of Delta state, Mrs. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor, for alleged corrupt practices.

An official of the panel who spoke to SaharaReporters on the condition of anonymity said the lawmakers were quizzed at the headquarters of SPIP, Abuja, over "excess corrupt amassing of wealth and lying in assets declaration form".

"Specifically, the case of the Delta state house of Assembly's deputy speaker, Friday Osanebi, is very serious because of perjury for lying in his INEC form as well as other fraudulent and corrupt practices," the official said.

According to the source, the probe of the two lawmakers followed a strongly-worded petitions written to the SPIP, adding that Osanebi, currently lawmaker representing the Ndokwa East constituency, Delta state in the newly inaugurated 7th Assembly, had claimed to have resigned from his company, Augoe and Sons Nigeria Ltd which later turned out to be that the deputy speaker li.

"His certified CAC documents shows he's the secretary of the company and his BVN is linked to the bank details. The so-called company's address in Uyo does not exist too. He's corruptly amassed wealth in government, using government influence to secure multi million dollars contract for his company.

"For the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency of Delta State, Mrs. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor, we are investigating her for corruptly amassing wealth.

"She and her husband, the immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Peter Mrakpo, allegedly erected an eye-popping mansion in their hometown, Ughelli which their salaries as appointees and elected official could not afford. We are investigating her only for now," the source added.

However, Osanebi and Mrakpor have separately denied the allegations, saying that there was no time while in service corruptly enriched themselves.

Yet, the Chairman, Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP), Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, confirmed to SaharaReporters that the duo wee being investigated for "corrupt, excess enrichment", lying in assets declaration and INEC forms, among other things.

Osanebi, known for his ostentatious lifestyle, was said to have acquired two Rolls Royce cars and other expensive automobiles worth several thousands of dollars.