Corruption: Special Presidential Investigation Panel Quizzes Lawmakers

"Specifically, the case of the Delta state house of Assembly's deputy speaker, Friday Osanebi, is very serious because of perjury for lying in his INEC form as well as other fraudulent and corrupt practices," the official said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) has quizzed the former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Friday Osanebi and the former member representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency of Delta state, Mrs. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor, for alleged corrupt practices.

An official of the panel who spoke to SaharaReporters on the condition of anonymity said the lawmakers were quizzed at the headquarters of SPIP, Abuja, over "excess corrupt amassing of wealth and lying in assets declaration form". 

"Specifically, the case of the Delta state house of Assembly's deputy speaker,  Friday Osanebi, is very serious because of perjury for lying in his INEC form as well as other fraudulent and corrupt practices," the official said.

According to the source, the probe of the two lawmakers followed a strongly-worded petitions written to the SPIP, adding that Osanebi, currently lawmaker representing the Ndokwa East constituency, Delta state in the newly inaugurated 7th Assembly, had claimed to have resigned from his company, Augoe and Sons Nigeria Ltd which later turned out to be that the deputy speaker li.

"His certified CAC documents shows he's the secretary of the company and his BVN is linked to the bank details. The so-called company's address in Uyo does not exist too. He's corruptly amassed wealth in government, using government influence to secure multi million dollars contract for his company.

"For the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency of Delta State, Mrs. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor, we are investigating her for corruptly amassing wealth. 

"She and her husband, the immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Peter Mrakpo, allegedly erected an eye-popping mansion in their hometown, Ughelli which their salaries as appointees and elected official could not afford. We are investigating her only for now," the source added.

However, Osanebi and Mrakpor have separately denied the allegations, saying that there was no time while in service corruptly enriched themselves.

Yet, the Chairman, Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP), Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, confirmed to SaharaReporters that the duo wee being investigated for "corrupt, excess enrichment", lying in assets declaration and INEC forms, among other things.

Osanebi, known for his ostentatious lifestyle, was said to have acquired two Rolls Royce cars and other expensive automobiles worth several thousands of dollars.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Peace Concealed Major Aircraft Incidents From Us – AIB
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME INEC Yet To Give Me Certificate Of Return Despite Court Order -Okorocha
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Army Nabs One Of Ondo Notorious Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC To Re-arraign Fayose In Court For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 9th Assembly: Orji Kalu, Ndume, Bago, Others Shun APC Last-minute Meeting
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News NASS Leadership: PDP Endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Celebrity Tonto Dike’s Ex-husband Gets New Lover
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How I Gave N3.6 billion To Ex-NDDC Boss, EFCC’s Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Mother, Son Kidnapped In Akure After Church Service
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Air Peace Concealed Major Aircraft Incidents From Us – AIB
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy 18 States To Benefit From World Bank Projects In 2020 — Coordinator
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics I Left Governor's House For Fear Of My Life – Clara, Wife of Ex-Governor Chime
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army: We Have Killed Nine Prominent Boko Haram Social Media 'Personalities'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Generator Fume Kills 10 Wedding Guests In Imo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad