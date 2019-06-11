How Gbajabiamila, Idris Emerged Speaker, Deputy Speaker

by saharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

The House of Representatives on Tuesday elected Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, convicted for fraud in the United States of America as the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila was declared the speaker after an election following his nomination by the former Appropriations Committee Chairman, Mr. Jibrin Abdulmumin, a fellow member of the All Progressives Congress.

Abdulmumin was considered as one of the lawmakers who worked against Gbajabiamila’s speakership ambition in the 8th National Assembly

Three hundred and fifty lawmakers voted in the race for the main leadership of the green chamber.

In the election, Gbajabiamila scored 281 votes out of 358 votes cast against his fellow party member, Umar Bago who got 76.

The was one invalid vote and two members were absent.

Gbajabiamila was, thus, the winner.

Gbajabiamila, born in 1962, is a fourth-term member and majority leader in the 8th House of Representatives.

For the deputy speaker position, Sada Soni nominated Ahmed Idris and eventually declared as the deputy speaker.

