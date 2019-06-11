INEC Yet To Give Me Certificate Of Return Despite Court Order -Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to issue him a certificate of return as senator-elect.

In a statement on Monday, Sam Onwuemedo, Okorocha’s media aide, described pictures circulating on the internet showing the former governor holding a certificate of return as fake.

On Friday, a federal high court in Abuja had ordered INEC to issue a certificate of return to Okorocha, having been declared the winner of the February 23 senatorial election in Imo west district.

But Onwuemedo said the ex-governor was still expecting it and that he would inform the public when the commission issues him the certificate.

“The attention of the former governor of lmo State, His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha has been drawn to fake photo news showing where he is holding what appears like a certificate purportedly issued to him by INEC,” he said.

“The photograph in question expectedly has been trending on social media. And we have been receiving calls from well-meaning Nigerians to that effect, either congratulating the former governor or to confirm the authenticity of the photo news.

“The truth is that the photograph is fake and didn’t emanate from us. On our side, we don’t engage in awkward actions.

“When the former governor and the senator-elect for lmo West senatorial District receives his certificate of Return, we will duly inform the general public.”