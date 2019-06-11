JUST IN: Pressure Mounts On Bago To Step Down

Following the emergence of Ahmad Lawan as President of the Nigeria Senate in the 9th Assembly, pressure is currently being mounted on the major contenders for the Speakership position in the House of Representatives, Umaru Bago to step down to pave way for Femi Gbajabiamila.

This is because of the bandwagon effect which may play out in the next few hours in the lower chamber. But many members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stuck to their guns insisting that they must go on with the election.

Bago has been taken out of the chamber by his associates to pacify him and advise him to follow the path of honour. This would enable him to negotiate and strike a deal instead of going for the contest.

There was drama when most of his supporters who were hailing him as soon as he entered the chamber made a U-turn as they began chanting "Femi! Wase!".

Bago was visibly angry with the turn of event as his supporters tactically abandoned him.



As of the time of this report voting for the position of the Senate Deputy President was going on in the upper chamber.