Oborevwori Re-elected Delta Assembly Speaker

Oborevwori who represents Okpe constituency was re-elected shortly after the proclamation of the house by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa through a letter read on the floor of the house by the clerk, Lyna Ocholor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 11, 2019

(L-R) Member representing Okpe Constituency, Sheriff Oborevwori, new Speaker and his Ukwuani Constituency counterpart, Ochor Christopher Ochor, New Deputy Speaker

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly in the 6th Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been re-elected as the new speaker of the 7th Assembly.

The member representing Ukwuani constituency, Ochor Christopher Ochor was elected the deputy speaker of the House.

Meanwhile. the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the member representing Okpe Constituency, Sheriff Oborevwori and his Ukwuani Constituency counterpart, Ochor Christopher Ochor on their election as speaker and deputy speaker of the 7th Assembly. 

Governor Okowa in a statement lauded members of the 7th Assembly for their choice of Sheriff Oborevwori and Ochor Christopher Ochor as presiding officers of the 7th Assembly, noting that the duo will bring their experience to bear in the discharge of their duties.

The Governor also congratulated other members of the House for their victory at the 2019 polls and urged them to bring their extensive knowledge and understanding of law making to the service of the state.

“As governor of our dear state, I promise to give my total support to the House and anything that will be required to ensure that you discharge your responsibilities fully without any inconveniences".

SaharaReporters, New York

