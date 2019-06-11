Traditional Ruler Escapes Kidnap Attempt By Herdsmen In Ondo

Armed Fulani herdsmen



David Olajide, the traditional ruler of Osi community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, has escaped being kidnapped by herdsmen.

The attempted kidnap occurred barely two days after two a mother and her stepson were kidnapped by some herdsmen in Osi.

The duo have since regained freedom.

Confirming the latest incident, the traditional ruler said: "I drove the woman and her stepson to the police station after they regained their freedom this evening but on my way back to the palace I saw these herdsmen.

"They were crossing the road with their cattle, just the same way they did to kidnap the woman and her son; because she narrated how they abducted them to me while on our way to the police station.

"Immediately I recollected what she told me, I veered off the way of the herdsmen with my car. As I drove, they started moving in my direction. My car was damaged" he said on the phone.

Femi Joseph, spokesman for Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the attack and said a suspect was arrested.

"We have nabbed one of the suspects and we are on the trail of others just as we have started an investigation into the activities of the herdsmen.

"On the case of the woman and her son who were abducted on Sunday but freed today, they are now with us and we have taken them the police clinic for treatment," he added.

