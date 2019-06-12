I'll Dedicate Rest Of My To Keep Nigeria United - Buhari

Buhari said, "I was involved at close quarters in the struggle to keep Nigeria one. I can, therefore, do no more than dedicating the rest of my life to work for the unity of Nigeria and upliftment of Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was part of the struggle to keep Nigeria as one indivisible entity. 

He made the claim in his democracy day speech on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement is coming at a time when the president is accused of nepotistic and tribal appointments which favour the northern part of the country.

It is also coming at a time when he is accused of being silent in 1993 when the June 12 general elections were annulled. 

Buhari said, "I was involved at close quarters in the struggle to keep Nigeria one. I can, therefore, do no more than dedicating the rest of my life to work for the unity of Nigeria and upliftment of Nigerians.

"In 2002-2003 campaigns and elections, I travelled by road to 34 of the 36 states of the Federation. This year I travelled by air to all 36 states of the Federation.

"Before and during my time in the Armed Forces and in government, I have interacted with Nigerians of all ages and persuasions and different shades of opinion over a period of more than fifty years. And my firm belief is that our people above all want to live in peace and harmony with their fellow Nigerians. They desire an opportunity to better themselves in a safe environment.

"Most of the instances of inter-communal and inter-religious strife and violence were and are still as a result of sponsorship or incitements by ethnic, political or religious leaders hoping to benefit by exploiting our divisions and fault lines, thereby weakening our country."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: All Former Heads Of State, Including Goodluck, Obasanjo Absent At Inaugural June 12 Democracy Day
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: National Assembly Leadership: Take Your Insinuation To The Toilet, Tinubu Blasts Journalists
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Obasanjo Queries Buhari: Why Are Nigeria's Three Top Leaders From The Core North?
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM LETTER: What MKO Abiola Told Gani Fawehinmi Two Days Before He Was Killed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari Promises To De-Commercialize Politics As APC Go On Spending Spree For Gbajabiamila's Speakership
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: All Former Heads Of State, Including Goodluck, Obasanjo Absent At Inaugural June 12 Democracy Day
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: National Assembly Leadership: Take Your Insinuation To The Toilet, Tinubu Blasts Journalists
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Obasanjo Queries Buhari: Why Are Nigeria's Three Top Leaders From The Core North?
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM LETTER: What MKO Abiola Told Gani Fawehinmi Two Days Before He Was Killed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari Promises To De-Commercialize Politics As APC Go On Spending Spree For Gbajabiamila's Speakership
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Markets Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Pastor Adeboye’s Hometown
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari Names National Stadium Abuja After MKO Abiola
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Goje Corruption Case: Buhari Sacrificed Justice For Politics, Says HEDA
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Kola Abiola Keeps Mum Over Call To Declare His Father President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Political Exclusion Of Southeast Is Affirming The Propaganda Of Biafra Extremists By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I’ll Be Fair In My Dealings, Says Nigerian Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Who Was Convicted In US
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad