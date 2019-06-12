June 12: Kola Abiola Keeps Mum Over Call To Declare His Father President

He maintained a deafening silence when prodded by SaharaReporters to speak if the family would continue to push for that demand after renaming the Abuja National Stadium after him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2019

The son of the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, Kola Abiola has declined to comment on the agitation and demand by his family members to declare father as a former president Nigeria. 

Kola smiled to the camera but refused to utter a word.

However, he called for unity among Nigerians irrespective of their religion and ethnic backgrounds as part of honouring his father. 
  
President Muhammadu Buhari renamed the Abuja National Stadium after the late MKO Abiola during the Democracy day celebration at Eagle Square on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters, New York

