JUST IN: National Assembly Leadership: Take Your Insinuation To The Toilet, Tinubu Blasts Journalists

Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed happiness over the election of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

When asked about the insinuations that the legislature will be an appendage of the executive, Tinubu simply responded: "Take you insinuations to the toilet."

Tinubu is the political godfather of the newly-elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, FEMI Gbajabiamila.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was not seeking to make the senate and house of representatives a rubber stamp by ensuring that his anointed candidates emerge speaker and senate president.