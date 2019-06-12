JUST IN: National Assembly Leadership: Take Your Insinuation To The Toilet, Tinubu Blasts Journalists

*I'm happy with leadership composition

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2019

Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed happiness over the election of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

When asked about the insinuations that the legislature will be an appendage of the executive, Tinubu simply responded: "Take you insinuations to the toilet." 

Tinubu is the political godfather of the newly-elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, FEMI Gbajabiamila.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said he was not seeking to make the senate and house of representatives a rubber stamp by ensuring that his anointed candidates emerge speaker and senate president.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Obasanjo Queries Buhari: Why Are Nigeria's Three Top Leaders From The Core North?
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM LETTER: What MKO Abiola Told Gani Fawehinmi Two Days Before He Was Killed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Promises To De-Commercialize Politics As APC Go On Spending Spree For Gbajabiamila's Speakership
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption President Buhari Created Room For Electoral Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: Inaugural June 12 Democracy Day Commemoration In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Obasanjo Queries Buhari: Why Are Nigeria's Three Top Leaders From The Core North?
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM LETTER: What MKO Abiola Told Gani Fawehinmi Two Days Before He Was Killed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Markets Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Pastor Adeboye’s Hometown
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Promises To De-Commercialize Politics As APC Go On Spending Spree For Gbajabiamila's Speakership
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption President Buhari Created Room For Electoral Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Army Nabs One Of Ondo Notorious Kidnappers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: Inaugural June 12 Democracy Day Commemoration In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Inauguration: National Assembly Management Bars Okorocha From Entering Complex
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Not Seeking For A Rubber-stamped Legislature -Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Governorship Election Petitions: Tribunal Admits Results From 26 Local Government Areas In Oyo State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad