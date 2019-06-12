NAF Combat Helicopter Crash-lands in Katsina

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2019

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helicopter has crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-armed banditry combat mission in the Northwest Theatre under Operation HADARAN DAJI.

Details of the cause of the incident, which occurred at the Katsina Airport at about 3.30pm today, 12 June 2019,  are still scanty.

However, there was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground. 

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Annulment Of June 12, Biggest Gang-up Against Democracy In Nigeria -Sowore
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Mother, Son Kidnapped In Akure After Church Service
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Fallen Heroes By Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria: An Impending Coup In The Country? By Bobby-C George
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Ekiti Governorship Election: Soldiers Bar Governors Amaechi, Oshiomhole and Kwankwaso From Ado-Ekiti
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Troop Crush Insurgents' Ambush At Delwa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: All Former Heads Of State, Including Goodluck, Obasanjo Absent At Inaugural June 12 Democracy Day
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: National Assembly Leadership: Take Your Insinuation To The Toilet, Tinubu Blasts Journalists
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Obasanjo Queries Buhari: Why Are Nigeria's Three Top Leaders From The Core North?
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM LETTER: What MKO Abiola Told Gani Fawehinmi Two Days Before He Was Killed
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Promises To De-Commercialize Politics As APC Go On Spending Spree For Gbajabiamila's Speakership
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Markets Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Pastor Adeboye’s Hometown
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Buhari Names National Stadium Abuja After MKO Abiola
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Goje Corruption Case: Buhari Sacrificed Justice For Politics, Says HEDA
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics June 12: Kola Abiola Keeps Mum Over Call To Declare His Father President
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Political Exclusion Of Southeast Is Affirming The Propaganda Of Biafra Extremists By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections I’ll Be Fair In My Dealings, Says Nigerian Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Who Was Convicted In US
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad