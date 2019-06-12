NAF Combat Helicopter Crash-lands in Katsina

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helicopter has crashed in the process of landing while returning from an anti-armed banditry combat mission in the Northwest Theatre under Operation HADARAN DAJI.

Details of the cause of the incident, which occurred at the Katsina Airport at about 3.30pm today, 12 June 2019, are still scanty.

However, there was no loss of life, either of persons on board the helicopter or on the ground.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has immediately directed the constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.