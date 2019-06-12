Oyo State Cancels Mid-term Break For Public Schools

The cancellation was as a result of many public holidays and strikes, which made pupils/students of public schools stayed out of classrooms for too long.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2019



Oyo State government has announced the cancellation of the mid-term break, for the third term of 2018/2019 academic session, for public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The announcement was contained in a circular signed by Mr I. O. Adeosun, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The cancellation was as a result of many public holidays and strikes, which made pupils/students of public schools stayed out of classrooms for too long.

The statement read in part: “Students of public primary and secondary schools have stayed out of classrooms for a number of days.

“For the reason of public holidays and strikes, the mid-term break for the third term 2018/2019 academic session, is hereby cancelled.”

According to the circular, the cancellation will give room for coverage of lost grounds, to the benefit of the pupils and students of public primary and secondary schools.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigeria's Tertiary Exam Body, JAMB, Sets 160 As Cut-off
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Maiduguri University Student Shot By JTF Dies
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Fashola Renames Hall After Slain Yobe Students
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education BringBackOurGirls Rally: Ondo Teachers Protest In Solidarity Support
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Education: Still A Potent Force By Richard Udeh
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME My Orderly Was Shaking When Kidnappers Confronted Us -Akeredolu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Obasanjo Queries Buhari: Why Are Nigeria's Three Top Leaders From The Core North?
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM LETTER: What MKO Abiola Told Gani Fawehinmi Two Days Before He Was Killed
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Markets Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash In Pastor Adeboye’s Hometown
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Promises To De-Commercialize Politics As APC Go On Spending Spree For Gbajabiamila's Speakership
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption President Buhari Created Room For Electoral Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Army Nabs One Of Ondo Notorious Kidnappers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: Inaugural June 12 Democracy Day Commemoration In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Inauguration: National Assembly Management Bars Okorocha From Entering Complex
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Not Seeking For A Rubber-stamped Legislature -Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Governorship Election Petitions: Tribunal Admits Results From 26 Local Government Areas In Oyo State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Postpones June 12 Commemoration
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad