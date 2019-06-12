You're Unfit To Govern Kaduna, Shehu Sani Tells El-Rufai

Senator Shehu Sani has described the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, as somebody with "patented venom and perfidy, claiming that all the attempts by El-Rufai to emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forums failed.

He added that the governor was unfit to run the state.

He said this in a statement issued while reacting to a comment credited to El-Rufai, who reportedly claimed he had retired Sani and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi from politics.

In reaction, Sani told the governor that he could not claim to have ‘retired’ anyone in politics when all his life was about hanging behind President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senator said: "My attention has been drawn to the post by Nasir El-Rufai where he made mention of my name and that of distinguished Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi. Even though I’m in court with the governor in the last year where he sued me and I sued him for libel, it’s still necessary to respond to him thus: You can’t claim to have ‘retired’ anyone in politics when all your life is about hanging behind President Buhari and name-dropping him to achieve your goals.

"You are yet to prove your ‘power of retirement’ by standing on your feet, though the recent one you did was trying to be the chairman of governor's forum and you woefully failed."

He added: "It's well known to all Nigerians and I have always believed that it’s a matter of time before President Muhammadu Buhari will have a taste of your patented venom and perfidy once you reach a point that he is of no further importance to you.

"You are neither the first to ‘win re-election’ nor will you be the last in our state. The difference is that even Makarfi who served eight years never claimed to have retired anyone. And their victories were never challenged as a fraud."

