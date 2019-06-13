Tanker Rams Into Bar In Bayelsa, Five Casualties Recorded

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 13, 2019

A diesel tanker with registration number Lagos GGE 179 XP has rammed into a bar injuring five persons.

The accident which happened at Duncan Eradiri junction of Azikoro, a suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 7 pm on Democracy Day when residents were hanging out.

One of the victims and the owner of the joint, Kenneth Ighedosa, said the incident happened within a twinkle of an eye as the residents ran for their dear lives.

”My neighbour's family members were trapped under the truck because the incident happened suddenly. People spent several hours trying to rescue people trapped under the rubble,” he said.  

An eyewitness Stephen Ofema, a barber said what he noticed was that the truck hit two tricycles on the road before running into the relaxation spot leaving his neighbor and her family trapped under the truck for hours.

Also, a tricycle operator, Blessed Tony, who was among the casualties said they were able to take others to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

Meanwhile, the police have visited the scene and as of the time of filing this report efforts were underway to remove the truck.
 

