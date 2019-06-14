Caleb University Issues Stringent Rules For Students’ Admission On Campus

The management of Caleb University has issued new and strict guidelines before students can be admitted on the university campus.

The reason for the new guidelines might not be unconnected with a clash between students and some policemen over disciplinary actions taken by the institution on the two students.

The students concerned had violated a memo released by the school authorities prohibiting students from hanging out between 7 pm and 8 am.

The students were sanctioned for violating the rule, which led to a protest on campus. It was gathered that the school management invited the police to restore peace and order in the school.

However, the police in their usual manner fired teargas canisters and shot live bullets at the students.

This led to a riot on campus with the management asking the students to go on a compulsory holiday.

In a memo issued by the Dean of Student Affairs of the university, the management listed new rules and guidelines every student must be ready to abide by before being “readmitted”.

The university also demanded N10,000 readmission fee and an undertaking containing willingness to abide by all the institution's rules and endorsement that any breach would be "addressed promptly and appropriately".

The memo read, “For students to be readmitted they must come with: evidence of full payment of school fees, a bank draft of N10,000 readmission fee and a letter of undertaking written by parents and sealed by a legal practitioner.

“The letter of undertaking should contain the following elements: a full name, matric number of students, programme of study, level of study, a willingness to abide by all school rules, an endorsement that any breach of the rules will be addressed promptly and appropriately by the university authority, individual letter by each students for parents with more than one child.”

The management noted that upon readmission, there would be a general assembly of all students, a university-wide test for all students immediately after the assembly.

The memo dated June 4, 2019, and signed by the institution's dean of student affairs said the students should return to the school by June 13. It is not clear if all the students complied with the new directive and guidelines.

All efforts to speak with the dean and other representatives of the school were unsuccessful. "I won't speak on the issue. Get to speak with the PRO."

The school's spokesman, one Mr. Elvis, directed SaharaReporters to another employee of the school.

"Please, speak with Prof. Caleb. He'll give you all the needed information," he stated.

When Prof. Caleb was contacted on the matter, he kept quiet and later switched off his phone.

Following a text message were sent to the three individuals, Mr. Elvis called to say: "It (memo) is a collective decision of the management to take that step."