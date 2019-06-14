Lagos Announce 100% Increase In Allowance Of Traffic Management Officers

The governor said: “It is Lagos State tax payer’s money we are going to be giving to all of you so the citizens are going to be expecting a new, reformed and more civil LASTMA officers.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2019

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 100 percent increase in the allowances of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officials.

Sanwo-Olu announced the increase when he visited the LASTMA headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu promised that the increase would commence from the end of July 2019 while also saying that LASTMA officials would be entitled to free treatment.

“From the end of next month, we are going to double your allowance, from the end of next month. If you are earning N5,000 allowance, we are going to double it for you.

The governor added, “Any LASTMA official that is on duty and has reported one form of illness or the other should be treated free of charge.”

He commended the officials for their service to ensure a free flow of traffic and traffic management in the state.

The governor also reiterated his promise to rehabilitate bad roads in Lagos while insisting the government would be strict with traffic offenders.

He tasked the LASTMA officials not to allow any offender go without paying fine saying, "if the person says he knows the governor, tell him to call the governor to pay the money for the offence.”

Sanwo-Olu urged the traffic management officers to be civil when engaging road users.

“They (people) want a LASTMA officer that shows civility. Courtesy demands courtesy if you are going to even arrest or apprehend somebody, be courteous and respectful to them,” he added.

SaharaReporters, New York

