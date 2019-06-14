National Assembly Will Pass Budget Within Three Months – Lawan

He, however, expressed the hope that the executive would always ensure early submission of the budget enable the assembly deliberate and pass it in good time.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2019

Ahmed Lawan ChannelsTV

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says henceforth the National Assembly will ensure the passage of the nation’s appropriation bill within three months of its submission by the Executive arm of government.

Lawan stated this known when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after joining President Muhammadu Buhari to perform the weekly Friday’s Juma’at prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque, Abuja.

He, however, expressed the hope that the executive would always ensure early submission of the budget enable the assembly deliberate and pass it in good time.

“Well, this is a crucial thing that worries everyone, every Nigerian wants to see the National Assembly passes the budget in good time and what we have in mind we’ve campaigned with that and it’s something both of us in the National Assembly have bought into – that we’ll pass the budget within three months by the grace of God.

“But I want to say here that it takes two sides of government to pass the budget in good time.

“I am sure that the executive side of the government would like to present the budget before the National Assembly in good time – in September or early October.

“By the grace of God, we in the National Assembly will ensure that we carry out the budget defence and do the remaining parts of the processes and before we leave for Christmas break, the budget would have been passed and Mr. President would have the budget before him to assent,’’ he said.

The senate president, therefore, called for sacrifice by both the assembly and the executive so as to create “a window for budget defence only, a dedicate period and timeframe- say a month of which only budget defence will be carried out in the national assembly.

“It is our desire in the National Assembly that every minister, every chief executive officer of every agency comes to the National Assembly and defence the budget of his agency or her agency before going out of the country.

“That window is going to be available within the one month but that is the only window that is going to be available.

“After that for example, every minister or head of agency who did not come to defend the budget of that institution, the National Assembly would go ahead to work on such a budget appropriately.’’

According to Lawan, the national assembly is in a hurry and thirsty to perform and will support President Buhari in his efforts to transform the nation’s economy for the benefit of all citizens.

He added “I believe that nobody would take pleasure in wasting the time of this administration.

“We are in a hurry, we are thirsty to perform, we want to support Mr. President, we want to see Mr. President achieve those legacies dreams that he has and we are going to work full course and full time to ensure that we give him the maximum support that he requires.’’

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International How Diplomatic Blunders Marred June 12, Democracy Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Apologize Publicly For Us To Reconcile: Ganduje Tells Sanusi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption N3.4b Embezzlement: Sanusi Misrepresenting Facts, Deceiving Public, Says Kano Anti-corruption Agency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 9 Terminologies New Lawmakers In The Ninth Assembly Should Know
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Know Kidnapping, Don't Let It Be A Feature Here, Ghanaian President Begs Citizens
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME I Raped My Mother Because I Couldn't Resist Urge For Sex -45-year-old Man
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Borno, Kill Commanding Officer, Other Soldiers On June 12
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel 10 Air Crashes That Shook Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International How Diplomatic Blunders Marred June 12, Democracy Day
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari vs Atiku: Tribunal Reserves Ruling As INEC Denies Having A Server
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Tradition Request For Yoruba Oba Of France Is Ridiculous, Anti-Yoruba Culture -Alaafin Of Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Apologize Publicly For Us To Reconcile: Ganduje Tells Sanusi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Lagos Announce 100% Increase In Allowance Of Traffic Management Officers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Rape Victim Asks Court To Dismiss Case Due To Family Pressure, Personal Integrity
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption N3.4b Embezzlement: Sanusi Misrepresenting Facts, Deceiving Public, Says Kano Anti-corruption Agency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 9 Terminologies New Lawmakers In The Ninth Assembly Should Know
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad