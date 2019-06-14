Nigerian Army Launches Special Squad To Rid Ondo State Of Kidnappers

The Nigeria Army, 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barracks, Akure, says it is battle-ready to rid Ondo State and neighbouring states of kidnappers and bandits.

Brig. Gen. Zakari Logun Abubakar, Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, disclosed this to SaharaReporters in an interview on Friday.

Abubakar lamented the rampant cases of kidnapping which is fast becoming a growing 'business' for criminals who use the deep forest for cover and demand for a huge ransom.

He also said the military has put in place modalities to ensure kidnapping is either curb or reduced to the barest minimum.

He said that one of the tactics to be employed in curbing the rampant kidnapping in the state is the launch of the ‘Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad’ of the military. In order to fight this scourge heads long, we have already launched the anti-kidnapping squad of the military section.

"This squad, which is a special one would be active, mobile and swift in reacting to cases of kidnapping in the states of our jurisdiction and in order to achieve this vigour, they are to mount strategic location on roads, check on passengers and be vigilant to react to any kidnapping.

"We have identified the prone areas where these criminal elements use to perpetuate their evil work. They are bushes in Ondo, Ekiti, and Ibilo that is Kogi State," he said.

Mr. Abubakar, who assured that the military would fight the scourge of kidnapping with full strength in the state added that he has invited all security stakeholders for a dialogue in order to further achieve success in the bid to wage war on kidnapping.