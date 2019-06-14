Orji Kalu Was My University Roommate in 1980 –Senate President Lawan

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2019

Nigeria’s new Senate President, Mr. Ahmad Lawan, says Abia State former Governor, Orji Kalu, was his roommate at the university.

Lawan and the Senate Deputy President, Mr. Ovie Omo-Agege, were on Thursday hosted to a dinner by Kalu, who has now joined the league of former-governors-turned-senators.

The event, which took place at Kalu’s residence in Abuja, was also attended by some senators, members of the diplomatic corps, among others.

Lawan disclosed that the two-term governor of Abia, Kalu, was his roommate at the University of Maiduguri in 1980.

Delivering his welcome remark, Kalu urged all lawmakers to see themselves as brothers by giving the necessary support that would help move Nigeria forward.

Kalu added: No motion is going to be moved here and no motion is going to be seconded here. All we are here for is to eat and drink.”

Senator Ken Nnamani, who said the presiding officers of the 9th Senate were elected in a transparent manner described the senate as “an assembly of elders.”

”Nigerians are looking forward to a different outcome this time around because of the way you were elected,” he stated.

Nnamani, who congratulated Lawan and Omo-Agege said the nation’s interest, rather than the party’s interest, must prevail at all times at the assembly.

He urged the lawmakers to always ensure the quick passage of the budgets.

”If President Muhammadu Buhari succeeds, you have succeeded yourselves. Therefore, there is no more excuse,” he told them.

Speaking on behalf of the diplomatic community, the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Shimon Ben-Shoshan, called on the lawmakers to put aside party differences and work for Nigeria’s progress.

The senate president, who thanked Uzor-Kalu for organizing the dinner, said: ”The Nigerian project is a project of the Nigerian people and not a political party’s project and everybody must ensure that it works.

”In the 9th senate, we are going to work together and we will distribute functions across party lines.”

