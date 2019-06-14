Request For Yoruba Oba Of France Is Ridiculous, Anti-Yoruba Culture -Alaafin Of Oyo

In the Yoruba custom, the Obas are rulers over a homogeneous community, such as Ibadan, Oyo, Ijebu, Ijesha, Egba and so on. The Oba, being proposed, can only be heterogeneous of mixed Yoruba varieties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 14, 2019

Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, has condemned the proposed installation of a Yoruba king in France, describing it is a desecration of culture, custom, and tradition of the Yoruba race.

The Alaafin made a statement following a letter written to him by the Mayegun of France, residing at 1 Pare D’Orgemount 95500-Gonesse, France, who sought Alaafin’s approval for the appointment of a Yoruba monarch in the European country.

Oba Adeyemi said: “The challenge before us as keepers and custodians of our cherished tradition is to emphasize the monarchical structure of the Yoruba society. In a nutshell, the Yoruba system does not provide for honorary obaship. It is institutional just as it is traditional.”

He appealed to other monarchs to speak with one voice in resisting any desecration of their cherished institution, urging them to “resist any temptation or sentiment for any kind of support for this mockery” based on profound reasons.

He said: “In the Yoruba custom, the Obas are rulers over a homogeneous community, such as Ibadan, Oyo, Ijebu, Ijesha, Egba and so on. The Oba, being proposed, can only be heterogeneous of mixed Yoruba varieties.

“As I raised my response to that letter of request, what will be material affluence or age – neither of which is acceptable to Yoruba tradition and custom.

“To me, the request is as ridiculous as expecting the British citizen in France for whatever reasons to appoint a queen or king in France. I deliberately chose that analogy between Yoruba and the British because we have a common history of monarchy, both in age and value. We should not allow any negative modernity to take us back from our cherished values and customs.

“Let me appeal to all of us to raise various protests in whatever form we can adopt, including the media, to frustrate the emergence of any pseudo-Oba in the Diaspora. They should content themselves with elected officers for their welfare and interest in countries of their abode.”

Oba Adeyemi explained that the proposal for a Yoruba Oba of France, “as laudable as it sounds, leaves us with quite a number of questions begging for answers. It will be interesting to know the process through which the proposed candidate will emerge. Who are the kingmakers, and through which process will they be appointed, selected, elected or empanelled?”

“For our information and careful consideration, kingmakers in Yorubaland have their respective dynasties or hereditary lineages… The Yoruba central authority system is a delicately balanced system of inclusive and representative government. It is equally important to ask the central question about Consenting Authority for the appointment of the Yoruba Oba of France. Would the consenting authority be the president of France, who himself exercises power under a Republican Order?

“It will be equally interesting to know the pattern or order of succession to the proposed stool of Yoruba Oba of France. How many ruling families are being proposed and what are the processes and procedures for their emergence?"

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N3.4b Embezzlement: Sanusi Misrepresenting Facts, Deceiving Public, Says Kano Anti-corruption Agency
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right Eze Ndigbo: Lost In Translation By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Tradition After Two Failed Marriages, Oni Of Ife Unveils 25-Year-Old Prophetess/Evangelist As New Queen
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Politics 'Bad Elements Protested New Emirate' Says Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Breaking News Ogunwusi Is New Ooni of Ife
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Tradition VIDEO: Naomi Oluwaseyi, Ooni Of Ife's New Queen, In 'Spiritual Action'
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International How Diplomatic Blunders Marred June 12, Democracy Day
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo Presidency Doesn't Exist, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abaribe Emerges Minority Leader
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Know Kidnapping, Don't Let It Be A Feature Here, Ghanaian President Begs Citizens
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Why Nigeria Is Committed To Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic’s Independence –Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Make Ogbonnaya Onu Secretary To Government Of The Federation -Ohanaeze Youth Council
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal I Won't Divorce My Wife Until She Pays N3.5M I Spent On Her, Man Tells Court
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: We Need Firearms For Self-Defence, Nigerian Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Obasanjo, You're Disillusioned. That's Fine. But, Stop Being A Bigot By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Girl Commits Suicide Over Parents' Divorce
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Senate President Lawan Swears In Okorocha
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Ezekwesili To Lead Talks On Good Governance As Soyinka Turns 85
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad