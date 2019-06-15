AAC Expels Former Ogun Chairman, Gubernatorial Candidate For Anti-party Activities



The African Action Congress (AAC) in Ogun state has expelled it gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 general elections, Mrs. Otasanya Martins as well as the former state chairman, Francis Abayomi, for anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

Ifemosu Michael Adewale, AAC Secretary in Ogun state in a statement on Saturday said the duo were suspended for their role in the "unconstitutionally and unlawfully pseudo-NEC Meeting" to suspend its national chairman, Omoyele Sowore.

The statement read, "This is to notify the General Public, Members of the African Action Congress AAC and Take it Back Movement that Mrs. Otasanya Martins and Engineer Francis Abayomi has been expelled from the Party due to their anti-progressive politics, which they displayed on the 13th of May, 2019.

"Engineer Francis Abayomi unconstitutionally and unlawfully partook in a pseudo-NEC Meeting to suspend our National Chairman. Mrs. Otasanya Martins, the 2019 AAC Ogun State Gubernatorial Candidate and Engineer Francis, former AAC Ogun State Chairman, has been expelled for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

"Their expulsion became necessary when a Certain Publication by Punch Newspaper on the 14th of May 2019 mentioned Engineer Francis Abayomi as the National Deputy Chairman of the African Action Congress by an unduly and unconstitutional NEC meeting which in actual fact is illegal.

"The expulsion motion which was moved by Comrade Bashiru Hammed (Labash) and seconded by Comrade Samuel from Remo North."

The party warned members of the public to steer clear dealing of the suspended members.

"We hereby call on the General Public to Dissociate itself from Mrs. Eniola Otasanya Martins and Engineer Francis Abayomi as a member of the African Action Congress.

"Mrs. Otasanya Martins and Engineer Francis Abayomi should know that they cease to be a member of AAC with Immediate effect starting from Today 15th June 2019 and an attempt to continually use anything pertaining to AAC from today 15th of June 2019 is an act of impersonation and we won't hesitate to get them arrested.

"We are reiterating our Total Support for Comrade Omoyele Sowore as the Authentic National Chairman of the African Action Congress," it added.

