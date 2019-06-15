EU Casts Aspersion On Buhari’s Re-election, Says Presidential Poll Not Transparent

The EU pointed out that the February 23 and March 2, 2019, general elections were not transparent and were marred by violence, harassment, and intimidation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 15, 2019

The European Union Observers have said the 2019 presidential election that returned President Muhammadu Buhari to power was not transparent.

The EU pointed out that the February 23 and March 2, 2019, general elections were not transparent and were marred by violence, harassment, and intimidation.

These elements, the observers said, seriously damaged the integrity of the elections conducted under the watch of Buhari’s All Progressives Congress.

“The elections became increasingly marred by violence and intimidation, with the role of the security agencies becoming more contentious as the process progressed,” the EU observers said on Saturday in Abuja, in their final report on the elections. 

Not only that were the elections not transparent, the EU observers added: “This damaged the integrity of the electoral process and may deter future participation."

The elections gave Buhari, 76, a second four-year term with 56% of the vote, while Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, came second with 41%. The ruling party also won a majority of parliamentary seats.

At least 58 people, including election officials, were killed in voting-related violence, according to the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, a coalition of civic groups that monitored the vote.

Abubakar and the opposition PDP have filed a court petition challenging the presidential election outcome, arguing he would’ve won but for rigged voting in Buhari’s favour.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Orji Kalu Was My University Roommate in 1980 –Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Unseals Ekiti Properties Linked To Fayose
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics There’s No Future For Nigeria, Northerners Unreasonable, Unrealistic –Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Seize Diplomatic Passports For Ex-lawmakers, Other At Airport, NIS Warns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 9 Terminologies New Lawmakers In The Ninth Assembly Should Know
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Orji Kalu Was My University Roommate in 1980 –Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Electronics No Prepaid Meter, No Electricity Supply, Nigeria's Electricity Company Warns Customers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME $8m Fraud: Ajudua Swore On Son’s Life Not To Defraud Me –Bamaiyi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME I Raped My Mother Because I Couldn't Resist Urge For Sex -45-year-old Man
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Law School: NOUN Graduates Write Buhari, To Opt For Mass Protests
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Unseals Ekiti Properties Linked To Fayose
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics There’s No Future For Nigeria, Northerners Unreasonable, Unrealistic –Ohanaeze Ndigbo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Borno, Kills Commanding Officer, Other Soldiers On June 12
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mob Attack Ruggedman In London Restaurant Over Naira Marley Comments
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We'll Seize Diplomatic Passports For Ex-lawmakers, Other At Airport, NIS Warns
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Tradition Request For Yoruba Oba Of France Is Ridiculous, Anti-Yoruba Culture -Alaafin Of Oyo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad