Gunmen Attack Ambulance, Kills 2 On Ondo-Edo Boundary

SaharaReporters gathered that the ambulance, a white Toyota bus had some medical personnel and members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) when it was attacked.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 15, 2019

Gunmen have attacked an ambulance conveying medical materials along the boundary between Owo in Ondo State and Edo State.

An impeccable source who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters.

The source added that the ambulance was conveying some medical drugs meant for the treatment of Lassa fever when it was attacked at the boundary between Ondo and Edo states. 

"I learnt the team was on their way to present drugs and some medical materials,” the source explained, “which were meant to assist in the fight against Lassa fever before they were attacked.”

He added: "The team was traveling in the bus (ambulance) from Port Harcourt to deliver the materials when the bandits struck on Benin road.

"They stopped the bus and attacked the medical team – and shot people in the vehicle. At least, two people were shot dead.”

Another report said some of the ambulance’s occupants were abducted. 

However, Femi Joseph, the police spokesperson in Ondo State, when contacted on the telephone said the incident did not happen in the state.

