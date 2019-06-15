Herdsmen Attacks: 2,000 Children Out Of School In Nasarawa

A total of 2, 000 children of school age from about a total of 20 primary schools in Nasarawa State were attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Nothing less than 20 people lost their lives and property due to the herdsmen's attack in the communities in Akwanga between March 2018 and April 2019.

The communities affected include; Manter, Katanga, Numan, Nidan, and Kochu.

The Education Secretary, Akwanga LGA, Doko Kiga, explained that at the moment, pupils from 11 primary schools had been out of school as a result of the attacks on their communities.

The information has it that, in Nidan community, the primary school there had been deserted, with weeds and reptiles taking over the buildings.