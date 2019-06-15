Herdsmen Attacks: 2,000 Children Out Of School In Nasarawa

The communities affected include; Manter, Katanga, Numan, Nidan, and Kochu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 15, 2019

A total of 2, 000 children of school age from about a total of 20 primary schools in Nasarawa State were attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Nothing less than 20 people lost their lives and property due to the herdsmen's attack in the communities in Akwanga between March 2018 and April 2019.

The communities affected include; Manter, Katanga, Numan, Nidan, and Kochu.

The Education Secretary, Akwanga LGA, Doko Kiga, explained that at the moment, pupils from 11 primary schools had been out of school as a result of the attacks on their communities.

The information has it that, in Nidan community, the primary school there had been deserted, with weeds and reptiles taking over the buildings.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Borno, Kills Commanding Officer, Other Soldiers On June 12
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Caleb University Issues Stringent Rules For Students’ Readmission On Campus
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Soldiers Face Impending Attacks In Damasak, Mallam Fatori, Magumeri, Gubio And Fuchimiram In Borno State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Law School: NOUN Graduates Write Buhari, To Opt For Mass Protests
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: We Need Firearms For Self-Defence, Nigerian Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Orji Kalu Was My University Roommate in 1980 –Senate President Lawan
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Chose To Be Called First Lady Of Nigeria – Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Borno, Kills Commanding Officer, Other Soldiers On June 12
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME $8m Fraud: Ajudua Swore On Son’s Life Not To Defraud Me –Bamaiyi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Tradition Request For Yoruba Oba Of France Is Ridiculous, Anti-Yoruba Culture -Alaafin Of Oyo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME I Raped My Mother Because I Couldn't Resist Urge For Sex -45-year-old Man
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari vs Atiku: Tribunal Reserves Ruling As INEC Denies Having A Server
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics 9 Terminologies New Lawmakers In The Ninth Assembly Should Know
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel 10 Air Crashes That Shook Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Apologize Publicly For Us To Reconcile: Ganduje Tells Sanusi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Celebrity BREAKING: Naira Marley Released 14 Days After He Was Granted Bail
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Sports Lampard Favoured To Land Chelsea Coaching Job
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad