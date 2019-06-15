Lawless Lot: In Six Days, FRSC Arrests 5,713 Traffic Offenders In Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested no fewer than 5,713 offenders nationwide during the recent Sallah celebrations.

According to Bisi Kazeem, FRSC Public Education Officer, the 5,713 offenders were apprehended for 6,481 offences committed across 2,053 routes covered by the corps during its special patrol operations which lasted six days.

He said that the patrols were part of the corps’ “renewed commitment towards creating a safer motoring environment in Nigeria.”

Mr. Kazeem disclosed that the FRSC successfully recorded a seven percent decrease in the total number of road traffic crashes and 12 percent reduction in fatality during the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir.

“The corps recorded a total of 117 crashes as against 126 of the same period in 2018 representing a seven percent decrease in the total number of crashes recorded within the period.

“Twenty-two out of the 117 crashes were fatal, compared to 25 of the same period in 2018, representing a 12 percent decrease in the number of fatalities recorded.”

He further said the most prevalent offence recorded during the period was seatbelt use violation with 1,492 offenders apprehended.

“More to this, public enlightenment campaigns within the period increased by 5.7 percent.”

Mr. Kazeem said that the recorded decrease in road traffic crashes during the 2019 Sallah celebration was as a result of improved patrols, robust public enlightenment campaign and prompt rescue services.