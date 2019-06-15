Nigerian Politicians Can Sell You For A Plate Of Porridge -Wike

It’s almost three weeks after Wike was sworn in for a second term in office as the Rivers State governor, and he pledged not to get carried away by the huge waves of congratulatory and goodwill messages on his victory at the poll.

Governor Wike stated that as a politician, he was aware that people were in the habit of betraying those who trusted them, adding that it was necessary to be careful while dealing with politicians.

Wike made these observations during a solidarity visit by Anglican Bishops of the Province of the Niger Delta, said it was difficult to trust any politician “totally” because circumstances always determined their positions on issues.

Wike: “I am not carried away by all the congratulatory and goodwill messages. The Bishop of Ikwerre knows one man called Mpi; Mpi said when you are moving and you hear footsteps, watch whether the footsteps are with you or they are stepping back.

“So, as a politician, one group of people you must watch very carefully are the politicians. They are easily swayed. Some believe; when they believe, they believe.

“Something can entice politicians and they can change. If you watch what happened at the National Assembly, you can see that this is the attitude of politicians. You see the party has a position; before you know it, they are selling out themselves for one plate of porridge. This one has a case and he wants them to withdraw the case.”

Governor Wike said that some persons were lacking principles and they simply used politics as a cover-up for their unprincipled acts.

Speaking further, Wike said: “These things we know and we are guided by it. I will never let my guard down to say everybody is with me. The only person I can be comfortable with at all times is God. If it is a human being, no. It is difficult for me to give 100 percent trust that a man will continue to be like this or like that. The only person that cannot change is God.

“For human beings, they can always change. That is why they are human beings. You can trust a human being, but be careful to open your eyes because anything can happen.”

The Rivers governor state pointed out that in protecting the interest of Rivers State, he would never bow to anybody.

“I will not go to bow to anybody; I will defend the interest of our state. As far as God lives, this state will remain a Christian State,” he added.

The Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta, Most Rev Tunde Adeleye, said the battle was not yet over, hence Wike must always remain vigilant.

According to the Archbishop, Adeleye: “When you are winning a battle and the people are drumming and you are dancing, my people say look back from time to time whether the drummers are following you or you are just hearing the sound of the drum. The battle is not complete until it has been completed.”