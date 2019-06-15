State House Clinic Recruitment: We’ll Investigate, Prosecute Individuals Peddling Falsehood, Presidency

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 15, 2019

State House PM News

Amidst reports that the Presidency has begun a recruitment exercise for the State House Clinic, the Permanent Secretary of the clinic, Jalal Arabi, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is not employing any Nigerians at the moment, vowing that anyone involved in spreading such information will be investigated and prosecuted.

Arabi urged the public to ignore notices of recruitment at the State House Clinic currently making the rounds on the Internet.

In a Presidency statement, the Permanent Secretary advised the public to be more circumspect and wary of such notices that are designed by mischief makers to deceive and extort unsuspecting job seekers.

Arabi assured that the sponsors of the publication will be investigated and prosecuted.

