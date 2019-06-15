UPDATED: Gunmen Kill Ambulance Driver, Injure Police Escort Conveying Lassa Fever Relief Materials

The Ondo State Health Commissioner, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, has confirmed an earlier report by SaharaReporters that there was an attack on an ambulance travelling along the boundary between Ondo and Edo states on Friday.

Adegbenro said some health officials in the ambulance were attacked.

He told SaharaReporters on Saturday that the attackers shot dead the ambulance's driver and wounded a police escort.

"What actually happened was that a convoy was coming from Port Harcourt via Benin to bring some consumables and ambulances to the state (Ondo) donated by the NDDC.

"The commission lost a driver and a policeman was shot. They were attacked somewhere around Benin and Ifon in Ondo State," he said.

According to the Ondo commissioner, the armed bandits had attempted to abduct all the occupants of the ambulance but were not successful and shot at the ambulance which had a police escort.

"The tendency was that maybe they wanted to kidnap (the people in the ambulance). But they were not successful because the entourage had police back-up.

"But during the mayhem that ensued, one driver was killed and a policeman was injured. But they did not succeed in taking anyone away. That was the incident. It was an unfortunate one. I think the police are investigating the issue because it was in the Edo axis.

"We hope, if they are lucky, they would be able to apprehend them (the gunmen)," Dr. Adegbenro added.

Sahara Reporters had reported how the ambulance conveying medical materials was attacked on the Ondo-Benin road by gunmen.

